Hardeep Puri addresses press conference on Oxygen Generation Plants for Punjab

Shri Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister of State(I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs addressed a press conference on Oxygen Generation Plantssanctioned under PM Cares Fund for the state of Punjab.

While addressing the conference, the Minister referred to the letter written to the State Government of Punjab by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), who have asked the state to prepare sites and take up allied activities on priority for timely installation and commissioning of the 41 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Plants in coordination with various stakeholders at the appropriate level in a Mission Mode. Earlier 13 plants had been sanctioned for Punjab which is currently being installed.

In the letter, State Government was also advised to nominate a Nodal Officer and two technical persons, who are to be trained to operate and troubleshoot PSA Plants in each medical facility would help in rapid commissioning and operation of these plants. Further, one State Level Nodal Officer is to be nominated for coordinating with Central Agencies.

The recent experience with the Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of ensuring adequate availability of oxygen in hospitals. Installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plants in various health care facilities would help avoid disruption of oxygen supplies, reduce dependence on LMO storage and supply of cylinders or tanks.

Accordingly based on the requests received from States/UTs, earlier 162 PSA Plants in October 2020 and recently 75, 52 and 200 plants were sanctioned under PM Cares Fund on 10.05.2021, 10.05.2021 and 22.05.2021 respectively. Considering further demand and need to make available these facilities in each district of the country, all the requests received from States/ UTS have been reviewed comprehensively in close consultation and collaboration with States/ UTs. Based on this exercise, a total of 1,215 PSA Plants (including those already conveyed earlier) have been sanctioned under PM Cares Fund.

(With Inputs from PIB)