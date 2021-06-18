Flag Satyagraha infused new life into freedom movement: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Minister of State (IC) for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel led the programme organised to observe the Flag Satyagraha in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today. The programme was organised by Union Culture Ministry and IGNCA as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of the Country's independence. The program started with a cultural satyagraha padyatra from Kamaniya Gate in the city to Gandhi Bhawan, the Town Hall complex.

Addressing the program, Sh. Patel said that the Flag Satyagraha movement by the freedom fighters shook the British government and it infused a new life into the freedom movement. Two years later, the centenary year will be celebrated in which the flag will be hoisted in every household across the country, the Minister added. He said that we have achieved our independence after a lot of struggle and sacrifice and we will leave no stone unturned to protect the freedom and development of the country. This great event is now being celebrated as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister explained.

Shri Prahlad Patel hoisted the flag at Gandhi Bhavan, reminiscing the historic moments of the Jhanda Satyagraha held in Jabalpur in 1923 when the immortal martyrs first unfurled the flag at the Town Hall with great courage. The families of the satyagrahis were felicitated during the programme.

According to the records, the outline of the Jhanda Satyagraha was prepared in the year 1922 in a meeting held in the Town Hall of Jabalpur. Despite the deployment of the heavy police force, ignoring the orders of the British government, the brave immortal martyrs of Jabalpur had hoisted the flag in Victoria Town Hall without caring for their lives. The news of flag hoisting in Jabalpur spread like fire in the country and after flags were hoisted at several places across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)