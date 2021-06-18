Left Menu

T gana Cabinet to meet on Saturday, to take up lockdown, farm issues

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:56 IST
T gana Cabinet to meet on Saturday, to take up lockdown, farm issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Saturday to take up key issues, including the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and farming during the monsoon season.

An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 PM under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,'' an official release said on Friday.

In the meeting, the Cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as lockdown in the State, rainfall, cultivation in the monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, hydel power generation and other issues,'' the release said.

The present phase of lockdown comes to an end on Saturday and the Cabinet meeting is expected to take a decision on the issue against the backdrop of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Presently, relaxation in lockdown rules is being given from 6 AM to 5 PM with a grace period of one hour (up to 6 PM) for people to reach home.

On June 8, the Cabinet had decided to extend the lockdown for 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021