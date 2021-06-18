T gana Cabinet to meet on Saturday, to take up lockdown, farm issues

The Telangana Cabinet would meet on Saturday to take up key issues, including the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and farming during the monsoon season.

An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 PM under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,'' an official release said on Friday.

In the meeting, the Cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as lockdown in the State, rainfall, cultivation in the monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, hydel power generation and other issues,'' the release said.

The present phase of lockdown comes to an end on Saturday and the Cabinet meeting is expected to take a decision on the issue against the backdrop of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Presently, relaxation in lockdown rules is being given from 6 AM to 5 PM with a grace period of one hour (up to 6 PM) for people to reach home.

On June 8, the Cabinet had decided to extend the lockdown for 10 days.

