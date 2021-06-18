Left Menu

COVID-19: INSACOG to release report on Delta plus variant soon

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, or INSACOG - a consortium of four city clusters - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, will soon release a report on Delta plus variant, government sources informed on Friday.

18-06-2021
COVID-19: INSACOG to release report on Delta plus variant soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In India, the Delta variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant. Initial data suggests that Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance towards monoclonal antibodies cocktail treatments. However, most experts and scientists believe the prevalence of this variant is still slow in India.

The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered under home isolation. The INSACOG is keeping a close watch on this 'Delta plus' variant monitoring and they will be releasing a report soon.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, said, "Delta variant is a variant of the investigation. We are still trying to understand its impact on transmissibility and severity of diseases." (ANI)

