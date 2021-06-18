Left Menu

Mexico City mayor asks construction firms on collapsed metro to help rebuild

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she would like the firms that built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last month to participate in "economic terms" in its reconstruction.

Preliminary findings of an independent investigation presented on Wednesday showed the collapse of a section of the Linea 12 line was caused by a structural failure.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

