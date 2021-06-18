Soccer-England v Scotland teams
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:12 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group D match between England and Scotland in London on Friday.
England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Phil Foden; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (captain)
Scotland: David Marshall; Andy Robertson, Stephen O'Donnell, Grant Hanly, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)
