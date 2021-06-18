J-K LG Manoj Sinha unveils Yoga videos in Dogri, Kashmiri

Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH were unveiled by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Friday. The unveiling was done in a virtual function held at Raj Bhavan.

The videos will be telecast on TV Channels and Social media platforms. As per an official statement from the administration, at the event, the Lt Governor emphasised that practising Yoga keeps one healthy and happy and this has become more evident in the last one-and-half years.

The Lt Governor said that due to the noble initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had taken a historic decision in 2014 to declare the 21st of June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). "There is worldwide acceptance of Yoga now and it is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an Integral part of our cultural heritage," he added.

Sinha stressed that every citizen should do Yoga every day to lead a healthy, stress-free life and boost immunity. He called upon everyone to adopt Yoga as an integral part of lifestyle for improving health and spiritual and emotional wellness particularly during the COVID-19 times and continue to practice Yoga beyond IDY-2021 as well. "Yoga is the traditional science of mindfulness, consciousness and awareness. Health, wellness and global peace cannot be imagined without an aware and empathetic mind as enshrined in the Yogic principles of Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi- Asthanga Yoga", observed the Lt Governor.

He urged everyone to follow the guidelines given by the Health department and spread the message of "Be with Yoga, Be at Home". He further appealed to avail benefits of Yoga videos being telecast on TV channels and social/digital media links of - Directorate of ISM (AYUSH) under the aegis Health and Medical Education Department. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department while delivering the welcome address said, "Yoga plays an important role in the prevention of diseases, promotion of health and holistic wellbeing of a person."

It was informed that the Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir (Directorate of ISM, J&K) is celebrating Yoga Week w.e.f June 14, 2021 by organizing online sessions on common yoga protocol and educative programs on Yoga which are being telecast on various TV channels and are also available on various social/digital media platforms viz. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram etc. Yoga Week is being celebrated in collaboration with School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services & Sports and Skill Development Departments which are organizing Online Competitions at District levels and winners will be awarded with prizes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Dr Mohan Singh, Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, (AYUSH), J&K and other officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

