Left Menu

Firecracker factory accidents: NGT directs Tamil Nadu authorities to study potential for environmental hazards

The National Green Tribunal has directed concerned authorities in Tamil Nadu to carry out a study in regard to the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards in connection with accidents related to firecracker factory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:57 IST
Firecracker factory accidents: NGT directs Tamil Nadu authorities to study potential for environmental hazards
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed concerned authorities in Tamil Nadu to carry out a study in regard to the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards in connection with accidents related to firecracker factory. An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that let such study be conducted by the Director of Industrial Safety in coordination with the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within three months and report submitted to the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu for further action.

The NGT said that the Committee may take the assistance of any other experts or individual. The NGT order came after observing a report filed by an eight-member committee to ascertain the cause of the incident in the Virudhunagar firecracker factory blast, the extent of damage and the remedial measures required.

The Committee has suggested measures in a tabular form indicating the authorities who have to adopt such measures. "We are in broad agreement with the said suggestions, "the NGT said. "There is need for a review of the matter at the highest level in the State to consider the remedial steps. Hazardous activities need to regulate in terms of quantity of material to be used in the process of hazardous activities, a number of persons to be allowed to work and safeguards to be followed and monitoring compliance of such safeguards," the NGT said.

The NGT was hearing a matter relating to the Virudhunagar firecracker factory blast incident in February in which at least 19 people dead and 30 injured. The NGT said that there is a need for a study of the carrying capacity of the area to sustain the extent of such activities having regard to the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards.

"The study may include a number of units to be allowed, size of operation of such units, the quantity of material to be used, siting criteria for the location of the units, arrangement for fire management and health services," the NGT said. "Let such study be conducted by the Director of Industrial Safety in coordination with the State PCB and CPCB within three months and report submitted to the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu for further action. The Committee may take the assistance of any other experts/individual," the NGT said.

"Further, there is a need for review at the highest level in the State," the NGT said, directing the Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu to hold a meeting with all the concerned stakeholders, as identified by the Committee within one month. After necessary deliberations, appropriate remedial measures be identified to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in future. The same may be implemented through the District Magistrate or any other appropriate authority as per law, which may be overseen by the Chief Secretary, the NGT said adding the State PCB may incorporate appropriate conditions in consents including prohibiting the use of banned chemicals, compliance of 1989 and 1996 Rules.

The NGT also directed that the compensation assessed has to be paid by the State of Tamil Nadu through the District Magistrate, Virudhunagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021