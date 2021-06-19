Left Menu

52-year-old farmer dies by suicide in UP's Banda

PTI | Banda | Updated: 19-06-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 12:22 IST
52-year-old farmer dies by suicide in UP's Banda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old farmer allegedly hanged himself at his home in a village here as he was upset over stray animals eating his crops away, district officials said on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Atrara tehsil Saurabh Shukla said Lalak Singh of Nandana village hung himself from a ceiling fan on Friday.

Even though the farmer had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a bank, there was no pressure on him for repayment, the SDM asserted.

Quoting the farmer's nephew, Lavlesh, Shukla said Lalak Singh had sown 'moong' in his field but stray cows and calves ate the crop.

This probably made the farmer worried, and he committed suicide, the official said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the naib tehsildar is at the spot to probe the incident, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021