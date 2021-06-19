Left Menu

J-K Police arrests three terror associates in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition in Uri, Baramulla on Saturday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 12:59 IST
J-K Police arrests three terror associates in Baramulla
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition in Uri, Baramulla on Saturday. "Three terror associates have been arrested in Uri, Baramulla. Arms and ammunition recovered. Details awaited," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI) Earlier on June 16, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Wagoora in Naugam area of Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021