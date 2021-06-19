J-K Police arrests three terror associates in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition in Uri, Baramulla on Saturday.
19-06-2021
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terror associates and recovered arms and ammunition in Uri, Baramulla on Saturday. "Three terror associates have been arrested in Uri, Baramulla. Arms and ammunition recovered. Details awaited," Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI) Earlier on June 16, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists at Wagoora in Naugam area of Srinagar. (ANI)
