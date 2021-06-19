1984 riots victims send legal notice to makers of web series 'Grahan'

By Sushil Batra Victims of the 1984 riots in Delhi and Jharkhand's Bokaro have sent a legal notice to HotStar Disney for the web series "Grahan" for allegedly twisting the narrative of the riots in their show in a "deliberate" attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Producer of the Web-series named Grahan and the Head of HotStar have been served with legal notice over its series namely Grahan based on the killing of Sikhs during the 1984 riots. The Legal Notice sent through their lawyer Harpreet Singh Hora from Delhi states that thousands of Sikh men, women, and children were butchered in different cities of India, and the city of Bokaro had been witness to traumatic bloodbath during the 1984 riots.

The victims namely Nirpreet Kaur, Satnam Singh Gambhir, and Jasmeet Singh have sought an apology and called upon to halt the release of the show for twisting the narrative to show that it was turbaned men/Sikh(s) that have done this whereas no such incident in Bokaro has come to light till date and has sent a copy to the National Minorities Commission, DSGMC Minority Cell and SGPC President. It has also been stated that members of the Sikh community had specifically requested your team not to rake up wounds and rub salt on them, the notice stated.

The notice stated that the makers have allegedly made an attempt to show that a Turbaned/Sikh man had been involved in looting/arson which shows your deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community where it is a known fact that Gurdwaras were burnt, shops/factories and premises owned by the Sikh families were destroyed and the same was not done by Sikhs. It further states that this act of creating such false narratives are clearly aimed at spinning the story, and is aimed at hurting the Sikh community and have cheated the victims of Bokaro and such acts cannot be tolerated in any case by our clients. (ANI)

