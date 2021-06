Soccer-Hungary v France teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Hungary and France in Budapest on Saturday.

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Fiola, Attila Szala; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

