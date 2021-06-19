Left Menu

Tribal man marries two women with consent of all three families in Telangana

A tribal man married two women at the same ceremony in Utnoor Mandal of Adilabad district with the consent of all three families and a tribal body said the wedding was in accordance with their customs.

19-06-2021
The groom with two brides in Adilabad district of Telangana (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man married two women at the same ceremony in Utnoor Mandal of Adilabad district with the consent of all three families and a tribal body said the wedding was in accordance with their customs. Arjun, a resident of Ghanpur village, has completed his teacher training programme and has been in search of a job. He has been in a relationship with two girls for three years. Both the girls incidentally are the daughters of his aunts. While one of the two girls, Usharani hails from the same village, the other girl, Suryakala is from the nearby village Shambhugudam.

According to the families of the three, Arjun confessed a month ago that he loves both Usharani as well as Suryakala and is willing to marry them both. After families of all three gave consent for the marriage, Arjun married both the girls on the same day at the same time.

Pandra Jaivantharao, of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) of Utnoor Mandal said that the marriage was performed only after the consent of both the brides. "It is common in tribal communities. It is a tribal tradition to get married to two women at the same time," Jaivantharao told ANI. (ANI)

