Water supply will be affected in several areas of Delhi on June 20

Delhi Jal Board on Saturday informed that water supply will be affected in several areas in morning and evening on June 20, due to rise in 'ammonia pollution and high algae' in Yamuna river thereby hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Jal Board on Saturday informed that water supply will be affected in several areas in morning and evening on June 20, due to rise in 'ammonia pollution and high algae' in Yamuna river thereby hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants. As per the official press note by the Jal Board, it read, "Due to increase in the Ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20, 2021 in the following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit."

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi. Jal Board advised the public to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on-demand in certain areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

