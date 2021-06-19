Left Menu

Telangana: Military Hospital gets oxygen generation plant

An oxygen generation plant was virtually inaugurated on Saturday by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area for a Military Hospital in Secunderabad, amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An oxygen generation plant was virtually inaugurated on Saturday by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area for a Military Hospital in Secunderabad, amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plant was handed over to Military Hospital as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Bharat Dynamics Limited to ensure uninterrupted supply of Oxygen, said an official statement from Defence Wing.

"GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area and officials from 1 EME Centre coordinated the efforts and ensured smooth installation and commissioning of the plant at the Military Hospital," they said. The oxygen generation plant has the capacity to produce 960 litres of oxygen every minute and has been fabricated by Trident Pneumatics Limited, Coimbatore.

According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 19,029 active cases of COVID-19. So far, the state has registered 5,88,259 recoveries and 3,546 deaths. (ANI)

