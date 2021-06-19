Left Menu

J-K Police busts narco-terror module; arrests 10 with arms, heroin worth Rs 45 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco terror module in Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:29 IST
J-K Police busts narco-terror module; arrests 10 with arms, heroin worth Rs 45 cr
The recovered arms, ammunition and drug in J-K's Baramulla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco terror module in Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday. "These arms and ammunition were hidden under cavities in vehicles. We are investigating how they were transporting it. We have some leads that point to people from outside the Union Territory. We have so far arrested 10 people," Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla told ANI.

Kashmir Zone Police informed that four pistols, 10 grenades and four vehicles were seized from the arrested people. Baramulla Police also seized Rs 21 lakh cash and 9 kg heroin which has market value of approximately Rs 45 crore.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021