Soccer-Portugal v Germany teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich on Saturday.
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo, William Carvalho; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain), Diogo Jota
Germany: Manuel Neuer (captain); Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry, Ilkay Gündogan; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller
