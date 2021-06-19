Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:37 IST
British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match.

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None was in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles (200 kilometres) northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic soccer rivals.

A man and a woman in their 20s were being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries and two women for less serious injuries.

Police said they believed it was "a targeted attack" and were searching for the driver, who fled on foot.

