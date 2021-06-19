Left Menu

HPCL to set up ethanol plant in Himachal's Una

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has decided to set up a grain based ethanol plant here in the Una district with a capacity of 125 KL per day, informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:31 IST
HPCL to set up ethanol plant in Himachal's Una
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has decided to set up a grain based ethanol plant here in the Una district with a capacity of 125 KL per day, informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday. The state government would provide about 70 acres of land for setting up this plant and rail-fed POL terminal of higher capacity.

Major raw materials for producing ethanol like rice and maize would be procured from Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts besides Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar districts of neighbouring State Punjab. The Chief Minister said that these projects would be set up at a cost of Rs 400 crore and would provide direct and indirect employment to about 300 persons. Besides, it would also accelerate the pace of development in the State and earn annual revenue of Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore to the State exchequer in the form of SGST.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, he had taken up the issue with the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to set up an ethanol plant through Hindustan Petroleum in the State. The ethanol plant produces ethanol from grains for mixing the same in petrol and diesel which in turn will help in reducing pollution due to vehicular emissions in the State. This will also help in protecting the environment in the State, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021