Left Menu

Rats nibble at dead body in Indore's district hospital

A case of negligence came to the fore in Indore's district hospital on Saturday morning wherein a dead body kept in the post-mortem room was bitten by rats.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:57 IST
Rats nibble at dead body in Indore's district hospital
Dr Santosh Verma, Civil Surgeon at the District Hospital, Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case of negligence came to the fore in Indore's district hospital on Saturday morning wherein a dead body kept in the post-mortem room was bitten by rats. The identified body is of a person named Krishnakant, a resident of Shejawai village Dhar district, whose age is said to be around 41 years.

Dr Santosh Verma, Civil Surgeon at the District Hospital told ANI that Krishnakant died of poison and his body was sent from a private hospital in Indore to Government District Hospital on Friday evening for post-mortem. "He had rat-bite wounds on his cheeks and fingers," he added.In this case, a notice has been issued to the pest control company. "Regular pest control is done here once in every 15 days. Such a case has not been reported before," he said.

Earlier in May, a similar case was reported at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantarao hospital. Rats had nibbled the newborn's toe and heel in the nursery care unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021