National SC Commission issues notice to Punjab govt over thrashing of Dalit female labourer

Taking strong notice of Dalit woman being thrashed in a Panchayat over a wage dispute in Punjab, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the government of Punjab on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:41 IST
Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking strong notice of Dalit woman being thrashed in a Panchayat over a wage dispute in Punjab, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the government of Punjab on Saturday. As per the information given to NCSC, Dalit land labourers in Matti village of Mansa have taken a stand against their landowners, leading to a face-off over rate fixation for paddy transplantation in the village. To resolve the issue, Lady Sarpanch of the village called the panchayat of landlords and Dalit laborers at her residence.

She made Dalit labourers sit on the ground whereas landlords were on chairs. The discussion turned ugly when landlords started making casteist remarks and one of the landlords who is also the husband of one of the panch slapped a female Dalit laborer. NCSC has issued notice to Deputy Commissioner Mansa, SSP Mansa, Chief Secretary Punjab, and Director General of Punjab Police asking them to submit within seven days, the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matter.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then Commission may exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under article 338 of the constitution of India and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

