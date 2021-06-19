TMC's Gosaba Jayanta Naskar succumbs to COVID-19
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Gosaba Jayanta Naskar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Gosaba Jayanta Naskar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata. Naskar, 73, was admitted to a private hospital for a month after contracting COVID. The three-time MLA breathed his last this evening.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Naskar. "Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss. As a three-time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people and was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly," tweeted the chief minister. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
