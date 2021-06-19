Left Menu

LS Speaker to inaugurate 'Language Learning programme' for MPs, state/UT legislators

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will virtually inaugurate the 'Language Learning programme' on June 22 for Members of Parliament, State/UT Legislators, officials and family members.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will virtually inaugurate the 'Language Learning programme' on June 22 for Members of Parliament, State/UT Legislators, officials and family members. According to an official release, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat will organise Online Indian and Foreign Language Learning programme for MPs, State/UT Legislators, officials and family members.

The inaugural session will be held from 11.00 AM to 12.00 noon in committee room 1, PHA Extension. Ambassadors of France, Germany, Japan, Portugal, Russia and Spain are special invitees for the session. Dignitaries from the Indian missions abroad are also invited to attend the virtual inaugural session.

Online Foreign Languages Courses in French ,German, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish will commence from June 22. Online courses in all Indian Languages of 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution will also be organized as part of the programme. Classes of Guajarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit will commence from July 5 onwards.Classes of Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Urdu, Santhali, Nepali, Meitei (Manipuri), Bodo, Dogri, Konkani, Maithili and Punjabi will start from July 12 onwards. (ANI)

