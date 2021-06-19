Soccer-Spain v Poland teams

Teams for the European Championship Group E match between Spain and Poland in Seville on Saturday:

Spain: Unai Simon; ﻿Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (captain); Rodri, ﻿Koke, Pedri; ﻿Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Jakub Moder, Mateusz Klich; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (captain)

