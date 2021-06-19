Left Menu

50 kWp solar roof top under Govt's IPDS scheme inaugurated in Solan

As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a 50 kilowatts peak (kWp) Solar roof top was inaugurated in Solan, Himachal Pradesh under the Integrated power development scheme of the Ministry of Power under Government of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a 50 kilowatts peak (kWp) Solar roof top was inaugurated in Solan, Himachal Pradesh under the Integrated power development scheme of the Ministry of Power under Government of India. As per the official release by the ministry, the 50 kWp Solar rooftop project is commissioned by Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL).

The inauguration ceremony is a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, marking 75 years of India's independence. The project was inaugurated by Sukh Ram, MPP & Power Minister, Himachal Pradesh and PK Singh, Director- Commercial and Projects (Additional Charge), Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) who was present through a virtual platform. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior dignitaries from HPSEBL and PFC.

50 kWp roof top Solar plant has been installed on the HPSEBL Circle office in Solan. A total of 152 PV Panels are installed which will produce approximately 165 Kwh of electricity on a daily basis. HPSEBL has successfully installed 1107 kWp capacity rooftop solar plant in Himachal Pradesh under IPDS. Under the ongoing 'Go Green' Initiative in form of Rooftop Solar, solar panels are also installed in Uttar Pradesh (10 MWp), Karnataka (8 MWp), Kerala (5 MWp), West Bengal (4 MWp), Uttarakhand (3 MWp) and Himachal Pradesh (1 MWp).

The project further reinforces the 'Go Green' Initiative of the government envisaged in the Urban Distribution scheme of the government of India. (ANI)

