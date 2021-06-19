Left Menu

Youth who murdered girl for rejecting proposal arrested in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested a youth from Kadapa who had absconded after murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting his proposal.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested a youth from Kadapa who had absconded after murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting his proposal. According to sub-inspector of Badvel rural police station, Chandrasekhar, Charan, 21, from Chintala Cheruvu village had been following Sirisha, 19 of the same village for some time.

"He has been following her in the name of love. But the girl rejected his proposal. This evening at around 4.30 pm Sirisha went to a field next to her house to fetch grass. Charan followed her and attacked her with a knife. He slit her throat and murdered her," said Chandrasekhar. "On coming to know about the matter, family members and other villagers beat him up. The injured accused has been shifted to Badvel government hospital," he added.

The police have shifted the girl's body to the government general hospital. Legal formalities are to be complied with. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

