BJP's Lanka Dinakar opposes Andhra govt's decision to install Tipu Sultan's statue

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lanka Dinakar has opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to install Tipu Sultan's statue saying that it was a move to appease Muslims. Dinakar while reacting to the decision of the Andhra Pradesh Government of installing Tipu Sultan statue in Proddatur of YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, said that the truth and facts about Tipu Sultan must be recollected now. He said that the sixteen and a half year regime of Tipu Sultan from 1782 to 1799 has been a barbaric rule and against the people. He said that his rule pained people across the Malabar region.

Dinakar alleged, "During his rule, Tipu Sultan killed many children of Hindu and Christian religion. His soldiers and his men raped women who are Hindus or Christians." Dinakar said, "He himself invited and begged the Afganistan King to invade India. How can such a person be show cased as a freedom fighter of India? What contribution did Tipu Sultan make in the freedom of India? "

He further said that Tipu Sultan only fought against British to safeguard his own kingdom but not for a United India. He further said that Tipu Sultan destroyed around 8,000 Hindu temples and attacked Hindu idols. He said this decision of Andhra Pradesh government goes against the Hindu tradition and most importantly the Indian culture. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government is only doing this for the appeasement of Muslim community rather than concentrating on religious harmony.

He demanded that the State Government of Andhra Pradesh give direction to stop the installation of Tipu Sultan's statue. (ANI)

