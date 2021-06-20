Odisha CM condoles demise of Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday extended his condolences on the demise of renowned Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra.
"I am saddened to learn of the death of popular singer Tapu Mishra. Her fame in the world of Oriya music will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," read his tweet in Odia.
The Odia playback singer passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for post-COVID complications. (ANI)
