Odisha CM condoles demise of Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday extended his condolences on the demise of renowned Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 12:32 IST
Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"I am saddened to learn of the death of popular singer Tapu Mishra. Her fame in the world of Oriya music will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," read his tweet in Odia.

The Odia playback singer passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for post-COVID complications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

