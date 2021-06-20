Left Menu

Delhi unlock: Bars, parks allowed to open from Monday

Giving further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Sunday allowed bars to operate with 50 per cent and also permitted the reopening of public parks, gardens and golf clubs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 14:26 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Giving further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi Government on Sunday allowed bars to operate with 50 per cent and also permitted the reopening of public parks, gardens and golf clubs. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), restaurants and bars are allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively for another week till 5 am on June 28. Outdoor yoga activities have also been permitted.

All markets, market complexes, and malls permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm, said the statement. All Government offices shall function with officers of Grade-I/equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength and remaining staff will attend upto 50 per cent as per requirement assessed by the Head of the Department (HOD), said the order.

All private offices shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50 per cent of their staff between 9 am to 5 pm. All standalone shops and shops in residential areas shall be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential/non-essential goods and services, said the order.

It sad that all markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10 am to 8 pm. The relaxations will remain in force till 5 am on June 28.

Earlier, on June 13, the Delhi Government had announced to ease the lockdown restrictions with all shops allowed to open simultaneously in all markets and malls. Restaurants were allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, while Delhi Metro and buses were permitted to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The lockdown was imposed in the national capital on April 19. The process of gradual reopening of activities began from May 31 after a significant and consistent decline in a number of cases for several days.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 135 fresh cases of COVID-19, 201 patient recoveries and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Delhi Health Department on Saturday.With this, the total cases in the capital mounted to 14,32,168 including 2,372 active cases and 14,04,889 total recoveries. The death toll, however, surged to 24,907 including the new deaths. As a sign of relief, Delhi logged seven COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. On March 4, Delhi registered four COVID deaths. Since then, this is the lowest COVID death count. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

