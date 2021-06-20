Left Menu

Swedish Left Party reject housing compromise, PM Lofven set for no-confidence vote

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Sunday appeared to have failed to stave off a no-confidence vote on Monday he is likely to lose after the Left Party dismissed his compromise for a new system of setting apartment rents. Lofven earlier on Sunday offered a compromise that would mean counterparts in the housing market would work to reach an agreement for a new rent-setting model for new production, which has been the norm in Sweden.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 16:07 IST
Stefan Lofven Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Sunday appeared to have failed to stave off a no-confidence vote on Monday he is likely to lose after the Left Party dismissed his compromise for a new system of setting apartment rents.

Lofven earlier on Sunday offered a compromise that would mean counterparts in the housing market would work to reach an agreement for a new rent-setting model for new production, which has been the norm in Sweden. "We are giving the counterparts an opportunity to find a solution. We now expect that other political parties are prepared to be responsible and not plunge Sweden into a political crisis," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

However, the proposal was quickly dismissed by the Left Party. "One of the counterparts is negotiating with a gun held against its temple," Left Party Leader Nooshi Dadgostar told Swedish Radio. "We are heading towards a no-confidence vote. I find it concerning that they are so determined to raise people's rents."

Sweden has a rigid system using collective bargaining for setting rents. Centre-right parties have long tried to loosen the rules and let the market decide rental prices for newly-built apartments, which would affect roughly 1% of Sweden's apartments. Earlier this week the opposition Sweden Democrats called a vote of no confidence scheduled for Monday, which Lofven looked set to lose after the Left Party withdrew its support for the government over a proposal to ease rent controls on newly built apartments.

