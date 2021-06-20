50,000 youth in J-K to get financial help to become entrepreneurs: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration would provide financial support to at least 50,000 youth this year to help them become entrepreneurs.

The administration has also decided to establish a youth club in every panchayat through which they would be connected with creative work, Sinha said in his 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' programme, aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio stations.

Advertisement

Congratulating the farmers for the meaningful changes that have been made in the infrastructure of agriculture and horticulture, the Lt Governor said a new era is being ushered in this sector.

Sinha directed the agriculture department to promote naturally degradable packaging under a policy and impart training to all the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir in using biodegradable packaging.

“Despite corona, the administration has been working diligently in the field of agriculture and horticulture. Investments are being made in a systematic manner in Jammu and Kashmir for high-density plantation, food processing, cold storage and many schemes are being launched for the farmers,” he said.

In this month alone, he said Nano Urea Liquid has been started by IFFCO for the farmers of the Union Territory, so that there is more produce and the land also remains fertile.

“The government will provide financial help to at least 50,000 aspiring boys and girls this year so that they can become entrepreneurs. The administration has also decided to establish a youth club in every panchayat through which they would be connected with creative works,” he said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration has completely transitioned to e-Office putting an end to the practice of hundreds of years old 'Durbar Move', under which the civil secretariat and other 'move offices' function six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

“Now, both the Jammu and Srinagar secretariats can function normally for 12 months. This will save the government Rs 200 crore per year, which will be used for the welfare of the deprived sections,” he said.

Recalling last month's 'Awaam ki Awaaz' episode, when he spoke about families who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19, the Lt Governor said the Saksham scheme has been launched by the UT administration for them and such families will be looked after with full responsibility.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also started a separate scheme named 'PM Cares for Children' for the help and empowerment of the children affected by corona, which will benefit the families of our UT,” he said.

He also informed that the system of providing ration to the poor and orphans in Jammu and Kashmir is going on, so that no family remains hungry. “The neglected poor and deprived sections are the focal point of our priority. When the benefits of all the schemes reach the last person standing in the last queue, only then we will be satisfied that the administration is working properly”, he added.

He also remembered four-year old girl Adha Shakeel who became an unfortunate victim of man-animal conflict in the Ompora area of Budgam district earlier this month.

“While paying tributes to her, the Lt Governor said that by destroying forests for development, we are creating difficulties for the coming generation. Along with the wildlife department, it is our collective responsibility to handle man-animal Conflict effectively. Feeling the pain, anguish of Adha's family, I urge you all to strike a balance between nature and progress,” the Lt Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)