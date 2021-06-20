Left Menu

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana appears before Lakshadweep Police

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who is facing a sedition charge over her remarks against her for 'bio-weapon' remark, appeared before the police on Sunday.

ANI | Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) | Updated: 20-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 17:45 IST
Filmmaker Aisha Sultana appears before Lakshadweep Police
Filmmaker Aisha Sultana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who is facing a sedition charge over her remarks against her for 'bio-weapon' remark, appeared before the police on Sunday. Sultana's plea for anticipatory bail in the case was accepted by the Kerala High Court on Thursday, but she was asked to appear before the police on June 20.

Kerala High Court granted interim anticipatory bail for a week to the filmmaker in the sedition case registered against her in Lakshadweep for her 'bio-weapon' remark and has reserved its final order. Single Judge Bench of Justice Ashok Menon directed her to appear on June 20 before Kavaratti Police for interrogation. The court gave the directions while considering her anticipatory bail plea here on Thursday. Lakshadweep Police registered a case against the filmmaker with charges of sedition and hate speech on June 11.

The FIR was registered against the filmmaker on the complaint of BJP Lashadweep wing president C Abdul Khader Haji. According to the complaint, Aisha Sultana during a news debate on a Malayalam channel alleged that the Centre had used COVID-19 as a "bio-weapon" against the people of Lakshadweep. The FIR against Sultana comes at a time when there is an uproar against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel over the new reforms introduced by him, which people allege are against the interest of the islanders.

People are protesting against the draft legislation like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others. Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020, is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and neighbouring state Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021