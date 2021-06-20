Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Five staffers of steel plant suffer burns after hot ash falls on them

20-06-2021
Five employees of a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district suffered burn injuries on Sunday after hot ash fell on them during work, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at JSW Ispat Special Products Limited, located at Naharpali village under Bhupdeopur police station limits, when victims were engaged in clearing a dust settling chamber there that had got blocked, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The workers were putting water with pressure to clear the chamber, during which it suddenly got opened and hot ash spilled on them causing burns, he said.

The injured, identified as Jivnandan Deshmukh, Madhukar Rawte, Manish Gupta, Shiv Sahu and Shankar Katakwar, were immediately shifted to a private hospital here, Singh said.

Katakwar has been referred to Raipur as his condition is critical, he added.

Police have reached the incident site and investigation is underway, the SP said.

