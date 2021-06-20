Girl who went out with lover at night raped by two unidentified men in Andhra

A girl was raped by two unidentified men on Saturday night in the Tadepalli area of Andhra Pradesh after she had stepped out with her love interest, said Vinod, sub-inspector, Tadepalli on Sunday. According to the police, the girl's partner was tied with ropes while she was being raped.

"A couple from Vijayawada had gone to Sitanagaram ghat at Tadepalli area last night between 8.30 pm and 9 pm. They went to a dark secluded place near the railway bridge and spent some time there. Later when they were returning, two unidentified persons blocked their way, tied the boy with ropes, and they raped the girl," said Vinod during a press meet on Sunday afternoon. As many as three teams have been formed to catch the accused persons.

"The victims are clueless about the identity of the rapists, so we will bring all suspects from the surrounding areas and parade them. We will soon catch the accused and produce them in the court," Vinod added. A case has been registered and an investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

