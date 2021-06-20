Left Menu

Girl who went out with lover at night raped by two unidentified men in Andhra

A girl was raped by two unidentified men on Saturday night in the Tadepalli area of Andhra Pradesh after she had stepped out with her love interest, said Vinod, sub-inspector, Tadepalli on Sunday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:14 IST
Girl who went out with lover at night raped by two unidentified men in Andhra
Tadepalli sub-inspector Vinod while speaking to media persons (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl was raped by two unidentified men on Saturday night in the Tadepalli area of Andhra Pradesh after she had stepped out with her love interest, said Vinod, sub-inspector, Tadepalli on Sunday. According to the police, the girl's partner was tied with ropes while she was being raped.

"A couple from Vijayawada had gone to Sitanagaram ghat at Tadepalli area last night between 8.30 pm and 9 pm. They went to a dark secluded place near the railway bridge and spent some time there. Later when they were returning, two unidentified persons blocked their way, tied the boy with ropes, and they raped the girl," said Vinod during a press meet on Sunday afternoon. As many as three teams have been formed to catch the accused persons.

"The victims are clueless about the identity of the rapists, so we will bring all suspects from the surrounding areas and parade them. We will soon catch the accused and produce them in the court," Vinod added. A case has been registered and an investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021