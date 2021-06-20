Left Menu

Assam Police guns down 2 UPRF terrorists

Assam police on Sunday neutralised two terrorists having links with extremist outfit United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) in Assam's Karbi Anglong, officials said.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police recovered two AK-47 rifles from their possession.

"In an encounter, Assam police neutralized two terrorists of United People's Revolutionary Front in Karbi Anglong today. Two AK 47 has been recovered from their possession. Intermittent firing is going on at the encounter site," Director General Of Police (DGP), Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

