Left Menu

U.S. says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 19:33 IST
U.S. says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks
  • Country:
  • United States

There are still disagreements between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, repeating that the ultimate decision on the issue lies with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

"There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make," Sullivan said in an interview with broadcaster ABC News, adding that the question of which sanctions on Iran were to be lifted was still being discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your p...

 Global
2
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global
4
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021