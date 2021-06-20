Soccer-Switzerland v Turkey teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Switzerland and Turkey in Baku on Sunday.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci; Cengiz Under, Burak Yilmaz (captain)

