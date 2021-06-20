Left Menu

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-06-2021 20:15 IST
Soccer-Italy v Wales teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales in Rome on Sunday.

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci (captain), Rafael Toloi; Matteo Pessina, Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi; Andrea Belotti

Wales: Danny Ward; Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

