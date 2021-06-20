Soccer-Italy v Wales teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales in Rome on Sunday.

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Emerson, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci (captain), Rafael Toloi; Matteo Pessina, Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi; Andrea Belotti

Wales: Danny Ward; Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain)

