Haryana to open paragliding club named after Milkha Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the opening of a Paragliding club after the name of former Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh, widely regarded as Flying Sikh.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 20-06-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 21:09 IST
Former Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away on June 18. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the opening of a Paragliding club after the name of former Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh, widely regarded as Flying Sikh. The elderly statesman of Indian sport passed away on June 18.

Earlier on Saturday, Khattar expressed grief over the demise of 91-year-old track legend due to post-COVID complications. While mourning the demise of Singh, Khattar said 'Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of Indians. "India has lost a star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us, but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. 'Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of Indians. I pray to God for the peace of the pious soul. Humble tribute," Haryana CM tweeted.

Singh passed away at 11.30 pm on Friday night at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

