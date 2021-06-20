Left Menu

International Yoga Day: Culture Ministry to organise special Yoga drive at 75 heritage sites

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the Ministry of Culture will organise a special drive named 'Yoga An Indian Heritage' at 75 cultural heritage locations.

20-06-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the Ministry of Culture will organise a special drive named 'Yoga An Indian Heritage' at 75 cultural heritage locations. In an official statement, the Ministry informed that the drive is a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, and will witness active participation of all institutions/bodies of the Ministry.

Considering the current pandemic situation, the number of participants for Yoga has been restricted to 20 at each site. Several prominent people will take part in the programmes being organised at these locations. The event will include 45-minute Yoga, followed by a 30-minute short Cultural program, to be performed by Young Awardees from SangeetNatak Academy or Zonal Cultural Centres. Live streaming of the event shall run on all the digital platforms/pages of the Ministry of Culture for selected 30 sites.

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (I/C), Prahlad Singh Patel would be performing Yoga at Lal Qila, Delhi tomorrow from 7 am to 7.45 am along with senior officials of the Ministry and a live stream of the same shall also run on all the digital platforms of the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

