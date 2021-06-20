Left Menu

Iran's sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown

Irans sole nuclear power plant has undergone a temporary emergency shutdown, state TV reported on Sunday.An official from the state electric energy company, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last for three to four days. He said that power outages could result.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 20-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 22:38 IST
An official from the state electric energy company, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on a talk show that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last ''for three to four days.” He said that power outages could result. He did not elaborate but this is the first time Iran has reported an emergency shutdown of the plant, located in the southern port city of Bushehr. It went online in 2011 with help from Russia. In March, nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said the plant could stop working since Iran cannot procure parts and equipment for it from Russia due to banking sanctions imposed by the US in 2018.

