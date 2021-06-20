Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant temporarily shutdown - state TV
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shutdown for technical overhaul, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.
"It has been temporarily shutdown since yesterday for technical overhaul which will continue for a few days," an official told state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Edmund Blair)
