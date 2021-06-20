UP minister suspends agriculture officer for laxity

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has suspended the deputy director, agriculture of Ayodhya division for laxity in discharge of duty.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Shahi said when information regarding beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and pending cases was sought from Ashok Kumar, he failed to provide an answer.

The officer was also unable to give information about kharif clusters, following which disciplinary action was initiated against him, the statement said.

Shahi said Kumar's lack of knowledge pertaining to government schemes, beneficiaries and pending cases, shows that he is not interested in the discharge of his duty.

The minister further said public representatives had complained that the officer was not available in his office most of the times due to which issues faced by farmers could not be resolved.

