Golf-Spaniard Rahm wins U.S. Open for first major title
Reuters | San Diego | Updated: 21-06-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 05:55 IST
Spaniard Jon Rahm birdied the final two holes to emerge last man standing and win a wild U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.
The only serious contender to avoid a bogey over the last nine holes, Rahm shot 67 and finished at six-under-par 278, one stroke in front of South African Louis Oosthuizen, whose birdie at the final hole was not enough to force a playoff.
