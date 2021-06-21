U.S. nuclear envoy says looks forward to positive response on dialogue from N.Korea -Yonhap
The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Monday he looks forward to a positive response on dialogue from North Korea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Sung Kim is in South Korea for a five-day visit, with no word of any planned efforts to contact the North.
