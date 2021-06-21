Barnaby Joyce to be Australia's new deputy prime minister -reports

Barnaby Joyce will be Australia's new deputy prime minister after winning a leadership contest in the government's junior coalition partner on Monday, local media reported.

Joyce was previously Australia's deputy prime minister from 2016 to 2018 but resigned after an extramarital affair with a former staff member.

