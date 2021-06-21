Left Menu

Hudbay Minerals says underground mining at Lalor mine halted after fatality

Canada-based diversified mining company Hudbay Minerals Inc said a fatality occurred at its Lalor mine, located in the town of Snow Lake in Manitoba, Canada, and that all underground mining operations at the mine were suspended.

"The incident occurred during underground mining operations on the evening of June 19, 2021, when a worker employed by a service provider was fatally injured from a fall while working at height. No other personnel were injured and the scene has been secured," the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding an investigation was being conducted.

No further details were provided in the statement.

