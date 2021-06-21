Left Menu

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeals to people of his village to plant saplings

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appealed to the people of his village here to plant saplings.

He started a tree plantation drive in Safipur Patti village in Budhana town on Sunday evening and planted 35 saplings.

The actor has set a target of planting 5,000 saplings in his village.

