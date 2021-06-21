Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeals to people of his village to plant saplings

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appealed to the people of his village here to plant saplings.

He started a tree plantation drive in Safipur Patti village in Budhana town on Sunday evening and planted 35 saplings.

Advertisement

The actor has set a target of planting 5,000 saplings in his village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)