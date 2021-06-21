Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: Restoring Dutch ‘green deserts’

The Western Peat Meadows of the Netherlands look like classic Dutch countryside (cows, windmills and green fields), but the views mask a significant loss of biodiversity, caused by intensive farming methods. As the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration begins, a local organisation is planning to restore 100 million of hectares of land, across the world.

UN News | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:05 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Restoring Dutch ‘green deserts’
Farmer Monique van der Laan from farm De Beekhoeve in Kamerik, the Netherlands uses her shovel in the peat meadows, while surrounded by visitors , by Erica ten Broeke/ UNRIC

The not-for-profit organisation, Commonland, an official partner of the UN Decade, which began in June, plans to transform tracts of land, equivalent to the size of Spain, into thriving ecosystems by 2040. The projects range from the Western Peat Meadows, to the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

The former is affected by climate change, and is seeing rising sea waters and the gradual sinking of the soil; many farmers are struggling to make ends meet. As part of the Commonland project, they are changing their practices, improving the soil and sowing herb-rich grassland. It is hoped that, by 2050, farmers will earn part of their income from storing carbon and fresh water, as well as through tourism.

Find out more about Commonland’s work, and the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021