Four idols stolen from Jain temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four idols were stolen from a Jain temple in Amba Vihar here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

Some unidentified men entered Digamber Panchavati temple through a window and stole the idols, the police said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused.

