Four idols stolen from Jain temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:19 IST
Four idols were stolen from a Jain temple in Amba Vihar here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

Some unidentified men entered Digamber Panchavati temple through a window and stole the idols, the police said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

