Four idols stolen from Jain temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 09:19 IST
Four idols were stolen from a Jain temple in Amba Vihar here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday night.
Some unidentified men entered Digamber Panchavati temple through a window and stole the idols, the police said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused.
